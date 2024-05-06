Advertisement

UNRWA, the United Nations agency serving Palestinian refugees, has declared its refusal to comply with the Israeli military's directive to evacuate sections of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, in anticipation of an impending offensive.

Juliette Touma, the communications director for UNRWA, affirmed that the agency has not initiated any evacuations in the area and has no intentions to do so. With thousands of employees stationed in Rafah, UNRWA claims that it remains steadfast in its commitment to provide humanitarian aid and support to the local population.

"UNRWA will not take part in any forced evacuation of the population in Rafah or elsewhere in Gaza," Touma stated. "We are committed to staying and delivering humanitarian assistance."

Additionally, Touma called for an immediate ceasefire amidst escalating tensions in the region.

Israel believes UNRWA is collaborating with Hamas

This stance comes amid longstanding strained relations between Israel and UNRWA, exacerbated by the recent seven-month conflict sparked by a Hamas offensive on October 7. Israel has repeatedly accused UNRWA of collaborating with Hamas and employing its members, calling for the agency's closure. However, UNRWA, which serves as the primary international provider of aid and services in Gaza, vehemently denies these allegations.

It isn't exactly clear why the UNRWA is refusing to evacuate civilians to safe areas.