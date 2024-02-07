In the US, thousands converged on the nation’s capital to protest the Biden administration’s support of Israel. | Image: AP

In an act of solidarity with Gaza and a direct critique of Joe Biden's policy toward Israel, a group of U.S. government employees known as Feds United for Peace is set to stage a one-day hunger strike on Thursday. The aim is to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and voice opposition to current policies.

Representatives from the group, which comprises workers from over two dozen federal agencies, including the departments of defense, homeland security, and state, have revealed their plan to participate in a "day of fasting for Gaza." As per a report from The Guardian, this initiative follows a recent office walkout organized by the group earlier in the month, expressing frustration with the ongoing crisis.

Here is what you need to know

On Thursday, participating federal employees are expected to attend their offices dressed in black or wearing symbols of Palestinian solidarity, such as keffiyeh scarves. The hunger strike is a direct response to what the group perceives as Israel's use of "starvation as a weapon of war by intentionally withholding food from entering Gaza." They point to UN reporting, indicating that up to 2 million people in the territory are at risk of famine.

How many government employees will join the strike?

The group asserts that their members represent a diverse array of agencies, highlighting the involvement of career public servants and political appointees. Anticipating widespread participation, they expect hundreds of government employees to join the hunger strike.

What is the goal?

A federal employee, speaking on behalf of Feds United for Peace, reportedly emphasized that their goal is to initiate a conversation within their offices. Many federal employees, while potentially supporting a ceasefire, fear retribution for speaking out or discussing politics, a concern the group hopes to address through their actions.

Noble or malevolent intentions?

This form of protest has not been without controversy. A walkout organized by Feds United for Peace earlier this month received strong reactions in Washington, with national security officials from both parties criticizing the protests as insubordination. It is also not clear if these US government employees are motivated with compassion or a subtle form of anti-Israel prejudice.

In addition to Feds United for Peace, other groups like Staffers for Ceasefire have also been organizing against the war, staging events such as a vigil for Gaza outside the White House in December. The actions of these government employees underscore the growing dissent within certain segments of the federal workforce regarding U.S. policy in the region.