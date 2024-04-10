Advertisement

In a notable shift from his previous stance, US President Joe Biden has openly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the conflict in Gaza, calling it a "mistake" and urging Israel to push for a ceasefire. Biden's remarks came during an interview aired on Tuesday, where he expressed concern over the civilian casualties resulting from Israel's offensive against Hamas and the dire conditions prevailing in Gaza.

"I think what he's doing is a mistake. I don't agree with his approach," stated President Biden in the interview with Univision, a US Spanish-language TV network, when questioned about Netanyahu's management of the war. Biden's comments represent some of his strongest criticisms of Netanyahu to date, highlighting the escalating tensions surrounding the conflict.

Advertisement

Attack on aid workers outrageous, says Biden

Biden specifically addressed the controversial Israeli drone attack that killed seven aid workers from a US-based charity in Gaza, labelling it as “outrageous”. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Biden called on Israel to immediately declare a ceasefire and ensure unfettered access for humanitarian aid into Gaza over the next few weeks.

Advertisement

"What I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country," emphasized Biden.

On Israel, Biden is under pressure from his own party's base

The president's remarks on the ceasefire signify a departure from his earlier stance, where he had previously placed the onus on Hamas to agree to a truce and hostage release deal. Biden has intensified pressure on Israel to facilitate the entry of more aid into Gaza. In the interview, he disclosed his discussions with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt, who are willing to assist in the delivery of food supplies.

"There's no excuse to not provide for the medical and the food needs of those people. It should be done now," asserted Biden, underlining the immediate humanitarian imperative.

Advertisement

Biden's shift in policy towards Israel comes amid mounting pressure from certain segments of the Democratic Party's voter base to adopt a more “balanced” approach in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As tensions continue to escalate, Biden's criticisms of Netanyahu's actions signal a significant development in the dynamics of US-Israel relations.