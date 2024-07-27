sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:04 IST, July 27th 2024

Israel, Hezbollah Fire Exchange Kills 3 Militants And Injures 11 In Israeli-Controlled Golan Heights

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed three Hezbollah members, according to the Lebanese militant group which retaliated by launching a rocket attack.

Reported by: Digital Desk
  • 2 min read
23:04 IST, July 27th 2024