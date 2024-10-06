sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Durga Puja in Dhaka | Exit Poll Results 2024 | US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Israel Strikes South Beirut Targeting Hezbollah, Hamas Fighters; Braces for Retaliation | Top Points

Published 11:10 IST, October 6th 2024

Israel Strikes South Beirut Targeting Hezbollah, Hamas Fighters; Braces for Retaliation | Top Points

In the latest on Sunday, sirens blared in Israel's northern town of Arab al-Aramshe, issuing a warning of a hostile drone infiltration.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Israel began a ground incursion into Lebanon against the Hezbollah militant group while also conducting strikes in Gaza.
Israel Strikes South Beirut Targeting Hezbollah, Hamas Fighters; Braces for Retaliation | Top Points | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:50 IST, October 6th 2024