×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:35 IST

Israel PM Netanyahu Rejects Hamas’ ‘Still Absurd’ Hamas Proposal, Approves Rafah Plan

Israeli prime minister approved an  IDF plan of operation “to enter the southern Gaza city of Rafah."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Netanyahu Hamas Rafah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rafah and Hamas. | Image:AP/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the proposal handed by Hamas for a comprehensive ceasefire deal and release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Netanyahu labelled Hamas’ counterproposal as “still absurd,” adding that Israel would not agree to the terms laid out by the Palestinian militant group. Israel’s Prime Minister, however, added that he would dispatch an Israeli delegates to Qatar to continue truce efforts “once the security cabinet discusses the Israeli position.”

According to the statement published by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli premier approved an  IDF plan of operation “to enter the southern Gaza city of Rafah,” where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are crammed due to military operation in other regions of Gaza. The IDF “is prepared for the operation and to evacuate the [civilian] population,” the statement from Netanyahu’s office read.

Advertisement

Protests at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv

A senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, said that Israel’s latest rejection of the proposal for a ceasefire in the enclave goes to depit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s determination to “pursue the aggression against our people and undermine all efforts exerted to reach a ceasefire agreement,” according to agencies. The family members of the Israeli hostages protested outside the Defense Forces’ (IDF) headquarters in Tel Aviv “urging them [Israeli officials] to accept a deal being mediated with Hamas.” Israel war cabinet is slated to discuss Hamas’ response to the proposal for ceasefire mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States to put an end to the fighting in the besieged Gaza strip.

Advertisement

The deal, if implemented, could lead to a six week ceasefire and release of an estimated 40 Israeli hostages that were taken captive by the militants during the October 7 rampage. Hamas stated that the return of the Palestinian civilians from the Israeli jails is its top priority in exchange for a pause to the hostilities.

 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 22:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

a few seconds ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

EC to Announce 2024 Lok S

a few seconds ago
The Zone of Interest

Glazer's Oscars Speech

a minute ago
The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

5 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

5 minutes ago
Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr At LFW

5 minutes ago
CAA faces legal challenge

CAA faces legal challenge

10 minutes ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

10 minutes ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

13 minutes ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

15 minutes ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

16 minutes ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

19 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

20 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

21 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

22 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

23 minutes ago
Superfood for radiant skin

Super Foods

25 minutes ago
WPL 2024 Thrilling win for RCB beats MI by 5 runs

WPL 2024

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. SC Asks SBI to Disclose 'Complete Data' on Electoral Bonds

    India News12 hours ago

  4. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education13 hours ago

  5. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo