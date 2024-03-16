Advertisement

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the proposal handed by Hamas for a comprehensive ceasefire deal and release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Netanyahu labelled Hamas’ counterproposal as “still absurd,” adding that Israel would not agree to the terms laid out by the Palestinian militant group. Israel’s Prime Minister, however, added that he would dispatch an Israeli delegates to Qatar to continue truce efforts “once the security cabinet discusses the Israeli position.”

According to the statement published by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli premier approved an IDF plan of operation “to enter the southern Gaza city of Rafah,” where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are crammed due to military operation in other regions of Gaza. The IDF “is prepared for the operation and to evacuate the [civilian] population,” the statement from Netanyahu’s office read.

Protests at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv

A senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, said that Israel’s latest rejection of the proposal for a ceasefire in the enclave goes to depit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s determination to “pursue the aggression against our people and undermine all efforts exerted to reach a ceasefire agreement,” according to agencies. The family members of the Israeli hostages protested outside the Defense Forces’ (IDF) headquarters in Tel Aviv “urging them [Israeli officials] to accept a deal being mediated with Hamas.” Israel war cabinet is slated to discuss Hamas’ response to the proposal for ceasefire mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States to put an end to the fighting in the besieged Gaza strip.

The deal, if implemented, could lead to a six week ceasefire and release of an estimated 40 Israeli hostages that were taken captive by the militants during the October 7 rampage. Hamas stated that the return of the Palestinian civilians from the Israeli jails is its top priority in exchange for a pause to the hostilities.