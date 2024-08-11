sb.scorecardresearch
  • Israel Releases Names and Photos of 19 'Hamas Terrorists' Killed in Strike on Gaza School

Published 10:22 IST, August 11th 2024

Israel Releases Names and Photos of 19 'Hamas Terrorists' Killed in Strike on Gaza School

Many nations condemned the civilian killings in the strike on a Gaza school compound on Sat that local civil defence officials said killed around 100 people.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
Israel Releases Names and Photos of 19 'Hamas Terrorists' Killed in Strike at Gaza School
Israel Releases Names and Photos of 19 'Hamas Terrorists' Killed in Strike at Gaza School | Image: X/IDF
  • 4 min read
