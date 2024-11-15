Published 17:09 IST, November 15th 2024
Israel's Attorney General Writes To Netanyahu, Calls Ben Gvir Intervention in Police Matters Illegal
Israel's Attorney General told PM Netanyahu to reconsider position of his National Security Minister Ben-Gvir over his illegal interference in police matters.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Israel AG Gali Baharav-Miara told PM Netanyahu that National Security Minister is illegally intervening in police matters | Image: X
