Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 17th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Israel's Gallant Pushes for Hostage Deal as Government Stalls Sending Delegation for Truce Talks

“This commitment, to leave no one behind, is true for the war we are fighting today," Gallant said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Israel Hamas
Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday pushed for implementation of a truce deal that would see the return of the Israeli hostages. Israel must try every possible avenue to bring home the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Gallant said, according to Times of Israel. The Israeli minister urged for a proposal as the negotiations suffered a deadlock.

“This commitment, to leave no one behind, is true for the war we are fighting today and will be true for all of Israel’s wars,” Gallant said, speaking at a memorial ceremony for Israel’s fallen soldiers. An Israeli delegation was slated to travel to Doha for talks with the mediators US, Egypt and Qatar on the ceasefire proposal on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused by the war critics of delaying the talks due to the alleged opposition to negotiations by the far-right elements, a claim he vehemently denies.

“As we operated throughout the war, the defense establishment under my leadership… are obligated to exhaust every possibility and are ready to take advantage of every opportunity, including the current one, to return the hostages to their families,” Gallant was reported saying by the paper. “Along with 112 living hostages who were returned in agreements and operational activities, IDF troops and Shin Bet personnel also returned 11 slain [hostages] to be buried in Israel,” he added.

Netanyahu rejects ‘still absurd’ proposal handed by Hamas

Gallant's remarks came as Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the proposal handed by Hamas for a comprehensive ceasefire deal and release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Netanyahu labelled Hamas’ counterproposal as “still absurd,” adding that Israel would not agree to the terms laid out by the Palestinian militant group. Israel’s Prime Minister, however, had added that he would dispatch an Israeli delegation to Qatar to continue truce efforts “once the security cabinet discusses the Israeli position.”

According to the statement published by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli premier approved an  IDF plan of operation “to enter the southern Gaza city of Rafah,” where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are crammed due to military operations in other regions of Gaza. The IDF “is prepared for the operation and to evacuate the [civilian] population,” the statement from Netanyahu’s office read.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

