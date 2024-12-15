Israel's PM Netanyahu says Israel Does Not Want Conflict With Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel does not want conflict with Syria.

“We have no interest in confronting Syria. We will determine Israel's policy towards Syria according to the emerging reality on the ground,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Netanyahu added that Israel is still committed to preventing Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah from rearming, saying “this is a continuous test of Israel, we must withstand it - and we will withstand it.“

Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes since the toppling of the Syrian regime, saying it seeks to neutralize potential threats following the ouster of president Bashar Assad. The strikes have targeted weapons production sites, anti-aircraft batteries and airfields.