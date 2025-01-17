Israel's Security Cabinet Endorses Ceasefire Deal, Awaiting Full Government Approval

In a significant step towards peace, Israel's security cabinet has recommended that the government approve a ceasefire deal with Hamas, as confirmed by a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. The proposed outline of this ceasefire is now set to be ratified by the wider government cabinet, with a meeting scheduled for 15:30 local time.

President Isaac Herzog has expressed his support for this move, emphasizing the urgency of bringing hostages back to Israel. In a post on X, Herzog stated, "This is a vital step toward fulfilling the highest covenant between the state and its citizens. There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, and Israeli duty. We must bring all of our hostages back home." He also acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting, "I harbor no illusions — the deal will bring with it great challenges and painful, agonizing moments that we will need to overcome and face together."

The ceasefire agreement, if approved, is poised to commence on Sunday and is structured in three phases. The initial phase, lasting six weeks, would see the release of 33 hostages held in Gaza alongside Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel. This phase would also allow displaced Palestinians to begin returning to their homes, with Israeli troops withdrawing from populated areas of Gaza to enable a significant increase in humanitarian aid, according to U.S. President Joe Biden.

Following this, the second phase aims for a permanent end to the conflict, involving the release of the remaining hostages, including male captives, in exchange for further Palestinian prisoners and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The third and final stage would focus on the reconstruction of Gaza, a process that could stretch over years, alongside the return of any remaining hostages' bodies.

The move has stirred mixed reactions. While there's cautious optimism among those directly affected by the conflict, political analysts point out that the deal faces resistance from hard-line members of Netanyahu's coalition, who have different visions for the resolution of the conflict.

The security cabinet's endorsement now puts the ball in the government's court, with the cabinet's vote anticipated to be a pivotal moment in determining the immediate future of the region. Should the deal pass, it would not only provide immediate relief to those caught in the crossfire but also set a precedent for how subsequent phases of negotiation and peace-building might unfold.