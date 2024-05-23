Advertisement

Tel Aviv: As the tensions in the Middle East escalate with Israel going strong in Rafah, the Israeli war cabinet has reportedly unanimously approved new guidelines for negotiators to revive the hostage-for-truce-talk with Hamas.

Though no further detail has been given, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that only the war cabinet has ordered the negotiating team "to continue negotiations for the return of the hostages."

This development comes as a meeting was held after harrowing footage showing the abduction of five female soldiers from the Nahal Oz base by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, was released to alert the country, and especially the leadership, to work more urgently to secure their release.

The attempt to revive truce talk comes as day after Norway, Ireland and Spain on Wednesday, May 23, said that they are recognising a Palestinian state, in a historic move that deepens Israel's isolation more than seven months into its grinding war against Hamas in Gaza.

Reacting to this Israel's Foreign Minister Katz said, "I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries' decisions to recognize a Palestinian state. I’m sending an unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security."

"Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays. After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state.This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran's jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense," it read further.

Asserting Israel's strong stand, Katz said, "Israel will not remain silent - there will be further severe consequences. If Spain follows through on its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it. The Irish-Norwegian folly does not deter us; we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, dismantling Hamas, and bringing the hostages home. There are no more just causes than these.