Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration’s senior officials have expressed pessimism about the hostage deal proposals in discussion with Qatar and Egypt in Paris after US President Joe Biden said that a ceasefire is in the making and could be declared as early as Monday. Following Biden’s remarks, Hamas appeared to signal that it would not accept the latest proposal, as talks between Israel and international mediators brokered by the US are underway.

Senior Israeli officials noted on Tuesday that Israel was told that the framework worked out in Paris by Israel, American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators this week “doesn’t correspond with Hamas demands.” Previously Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ counterproposals labelling them as “delusional.’ Channel 12 reported that Hamas indicated there were “red lines” the proposal crossed, and that they would not accept the truce deal. There has been no official confirmation from either side about accepting the terms.

As per the Paris Framework, Hamas is to release at least 40 hostages including, women, children, female soldiers, and elderly and ill abductees that it kidnapped on October 7 in exchange for a six-week pause in fighting. In turn, Israel would release hundreds of Palestinians. Israel has been persistent that no deal or a temporary truce deal will guarantee an end to the war, vowing to root out Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas has to ‘come down to reality’: Netanyahu

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and the Israeli delegation that arrived in Doha. Haniyeh said that Hamas embraced mediators’ efforts to find an end to the war, but even if a deal Israel refuses to stall the military operation against Gaza’s under siege. “We will not allow the enemy to use negotiations as a cover for this crime,” he was quoted as saying.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was ready for a deal, but that the Hamas has to drop demands which he described as “outlandish” and “from another planet.”

"Obviously, we want this deal if we can have it. It depends on Hamas. It’s really now their decision,” he told US broadcaster in an interview. “They have to come down to reality.”

Qatar’s Al Thani underscored “the State of Qatar’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people” and “its right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” according to Gulf Times paper.