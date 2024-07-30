sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 23:05 IST, July 30th 2024

Israel Strikes Beirut, Targeting Commander Accused in Deaths of 12 Children and Teens

The Israeli military said Tuesday it struck the Lebanese capital of Beirut, targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens. The strike comes days after a rocket strike from Lebanon killed the 12 youths.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AP
Representative image. | Image: X - @IDF
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:05 IST, July 30th 2024