Published 23:05 IST, July 30th 2024
Israel Strikes Beirut, Targeting Commander Accused in Deaths of 12 Children and Teens
The Israeli military said Tuesday it struck the Lebanese capital of Beirut, targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens. The strike comes days after a rocket strike from Lebanon killed the 12 youths.
- World
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image. | Image: X - @IDF
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:05 IST, July 30th 2024