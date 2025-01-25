Published 16:45 IST, January 25th 2025
Israel Says Won't Allow Palestinians To Return To Northern Gaza Until Another Hostage Freed
Israel says it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehoud, one of the dozens of hostages held by Hamas.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tel Aviv: Israel says it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehoud, one of the dozens of hostages held by Hamas, is released.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Yehoud was supposed to have been released Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Hamas had earlier released four female Israeli soldiers.
