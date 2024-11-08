Israel Sends Planes to Amsterdam to Evacuate Soccer Fans After ‘Antisemitic’ Attack

Israel dispatched two planes to Amsterdam on Friday to bring back Israeli soccer fans who were caught in the midst of an apparent antisemitic attack following a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam. The incident occurred after the match, with videos emerging on Dutch media showing riot police clashing with demonstrators as some individuals shouted anti-Israel slogans.

According to Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv were "attacked, abused, and pelted with fireworks." Riot police intervened multiple times to protect the fans and escort them to safety, including securing accommodations at nearby hotels.

This attack is part of a wider surge in antisemitic incidents across the Netherlands, particularly following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Since that event, Jewish schools and organizations in the country have reported increased threats and hate mail.

In response to the incident, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's office maintained direct contact with Dutch authorities. After assessing the situation, it was decided that two Israeli military cargo planes, along with medical and rescue teams, would be sent to Amsterdam in coordination with the Dutch government.

The clashes began after the Maccabi Tel Aviv-Ajax match, which Ajax won 5-0. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, some of whom allegedly attacked Israeli fans, clashed with police as they tried to reach the Johan Cruyff Arena. Although fans had left the stadium without incident, tensions escalated later in the city center.

An eyewitness video, verified by Reuters, showed men chasing and assaulting others near Amsterdam's central station as police sirens blared. The police later detained 57 suspects after the altercations, which continued through the night.