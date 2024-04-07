Updated April 7th, 2024 at 07:02 IST
Israel Strikes Deep Inside Lebanon, Targets Iran-Backed Hezbollah's Training Camp
Israel conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah's training camp in eastern Lebanon, hours after the Iran-backed group claimed that it had shot down an Israeli drone.
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, and Israel's PM Netanyahu. | Image:AP
Tel Aviv: Israel on Sunday conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah's training camp in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, hours after the Iran-backed group claimed that it had shot down an Israeli drone. According to reports, Israel attacked Hezbollah's training camp in Janta village, which lies close to the Syria border.
