Rafah – Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli military confirmed that it had bombed an aid warehouse in the city of Rafah in Southern Gaza. According to The New York Times, the incident took place on Wednesday. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) justified the attack by claiming that it had “precisely targeted” and killed a Hamas commander in the attack. However, the United Nations informed that at least one aid worker was killed in the attack and 22 others were injured. The aid warehouse belonged to the United Nations agency which is currently working for the Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Shortly after the attack, the Israeli military said that the Hamas commander whom it identified as Muhammad Abu Hasna, was “involved in taking control of humanitarian aid” and coordinating “the activities of various Hamas units.” Meanwhile, the UNRWA did not confirm Israel's claim but stated that the strikes hit one of its facilities that serves as both an aid warehouse and a food distribution centre. "At least one UNRWA staff member was killed and another 22 were injured when Israeli forces hit a food distribution centre in the eastern part of Rafah," the agency said in a statement. "Today’s attack on one of the very few remaining UNRWA distribution centres in the Gaza Strip comes as food supplies are running out, hunger is widespread and, in some areas, turning into famine. Every day, we share the coordinates of all our facilities across the Gaza Strip with parties to the conflict. The Israeli Army received the coordinates including of this facility yesterday,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini averred.

Tussle Between UNRWA and Israel

The aid agency which is formally called the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, is the largest provider of aid on the ground in Gaza. According to The New York Times, the UNRWA facility was not distributing food to civilians on Wednesday, but during the attack, more than 50 staff members were working at the facility when it was hit by Israeli forces around noon. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency, WAFA reported that at least four other people were killed during the strike alongside Abu Hasana and the UNRWA worker. In the statement, the agency noted that at least 165 UNRWA staff members have been killed while working in Gaza since the commencement of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

It also mentioned that 400 people have been killed while seeking refuge at UNRWA facilities that had collectively been hit more than 150 times during the war. “The United Nations, its personnel, premises and assets must be protected at all times. Since this war began, attacks against UN facilities, convoys and personnel have become commonplace in blatant disregard for international humanitarian law. I am calling once again for an independent inquiry into these violations and the need for accountability,” Lazzarini said in the Wednesday statement. In the past, the UN agency itself has been accused by the Israeli administration of “shielding” Hamas terrorists. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even claimed that the body should be dismantled.