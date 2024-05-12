Activists hold a large banner in Paris Square to call for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, outside of the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. | Image:AP Photo

Washington: US President Joe Biden said that a ceasefire in Gaza could be possible "tomorrow" if Hamas released all remaining hostages. Biden's renewed ceasefire proposal coincided with Israel's continued evacuations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, part of its ongoing military campaign despite international pressure, including from the US.

"Before I begin, let me answer a question related to the hostages...You know, there would be a ceasefire tomorrow if...Hamas released the hostages, women, the elderly, and the wounded," Biden said.

"Israel said it's up to Hamas if they wanted to do it, we could end it tomorrow. And the ceasefire would begin tomorrow," he added.

The president raised the issue after warning Israel on Wednesday that he would cease supplying artillery shells and other weapons if Israeli forces targeted the city of Rafah in southern Gaza. He expressed concern over civilian casualties resulting from the use of US bombs.

"If they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used... to deal with the cities," Biden said in a televised interview with CNN.

“We're not gonna supply the weapons and the artillery shells that have been used,” he added.

This comes after Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams left Cairo, Egypt without a deal earlier this week, as reported by CNN. Hamas said Israel's rejection of a ceasefire plan submitted by mediators at negotiations in Cairo sent hostage release talks back to "square one." It also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "hindering" the ceasefire talks to use negotiations as a cover to attack the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

Hamas and Israel have not yet reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza despite multiple rounds of indirect negotiations. On October 7, around 250 individuals were taken to the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack in southern Israel.

Israeli authorities report that 128 of these individuals remain in captivity in Palestinian territory, with at least 36 confirmed deceased. The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of over 1,170 people, mostly civilians.