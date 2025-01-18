Israel ‘Won’t Move Forward’ With Ceasefire Until Hamas Names First Hostages to Be Freed: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will not proceed with the ceasefire deal until Hamas provides a list of hostages to be freed, highlighting that Israel will not tolerate any violations of the agreement and holds Hamas fully responsible.

The statement came just hours before the ceasefire deal was set to begin, outlining that Hamas was required to provide the names of the hostages at least 24 hours before their release, which has yet to happen.

Netanyahu said, "We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed. Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. Hamas is solely responsible."