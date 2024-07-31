Published 00:13 IST, July 31st 2024
Israeli Airstrike Hits Beirut & Kills 1 Person in Escalating Tensions With Hezbollah
The Israeli military said the strike targeted the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a weekend rocket.
- World
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli Airstrike Hits Beirut & Kills 1 Person in Escalating Tensions With Hezbollah | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
00:11 IST, July 31st 2024