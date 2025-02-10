Israeli airstrike hits tunnel sending weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon

Jerusalem: Fighter jets of the Israel Air Force Sunday night attacked, in what the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) described as a targeted manner, an underground tunnel in the Bekaa region in Lebanon, that connects between Syrian territory and Lebanese territory, and which was used by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah to transfer weapons.



This tunnel was attacked in the past.



The IDF said it is determined to prevent the restoration and use of this tunnel.



In addition, the planes attacked several sites of the terrorist organisation containing weapons and launchers that posed an immediate threat by Hezbollah to Israel.



The targets that were attacked constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.