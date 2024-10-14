Published 06:19 IST, October 14th 2024
Israeli Airstrike Kills at Least 20 People Including Children at School in Central Gaza
An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people including children at a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, according to local hospitals.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people including children at a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, according to local hospitals. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
06:19 IST, October 14th 2024