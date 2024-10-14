sb.scorecardresearch
  • Israeli Airstrike Kills at Least 20 People Including Children at School in Central Gaza

Published 06:19 IST, October 14th 2024

Israeli Airstrike Kills at Least 20 People Including Children at School in Central Gaza

An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people including children at a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, according to local hospitals.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
At least 18 people killed in Israeli airstrike on a mosque in central Gaza
An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people including children at a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, according to local hospitals. | Image: X
06:19 IST, October 14th 2024