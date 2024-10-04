Published 16:30 IST, October 4th 2024
Israeli Airstrike Targets Key Highway Connecting Lebanon and Syria | Top Points
Israel began a ground incursion into Lebanon against the Hezbollah militant group while also conducting strikes in Gaza.
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israel began a ground incursion into Lebanon against the Hezbollah militant group while also conducting strikes in Gaza. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
16:30 IST, October 4th 2024