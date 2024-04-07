Advertisement

Tel Aviv: Six months have passed since the Hamas terror group attacked Israel, killing thousands of people and taking hundreds of people as hostages.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, recalled the October 7 massacre on Sunday and shared a picture of an infant, who has been in captivity for six months, stressing the need to concentrate on the people who can still be saved.

Advertisement

Today is 6 months to #October7massacre.

There are endless horrible images from that day but I prefer concentrating on who we can still save.

Baby Kfir Bibas is 6 months in captivity!! #BringThemAllHomeNOW🎗️



Pic from @bengurionairpor. Travelers wrote him and left cards😢. pic.twitter.com/YNlluFT85c — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) April 7, 2024

Israeli envoy Naor Gilon emphasised that there were "horrible images" from that day, but he would prefer concentrating on who can still be saved.

Advertisement

He further said that the picture of ' Baby Kfir Bibas' was taken from Ben Gurion International Airport, Tel Aviv, adding that the travellers left a card with his picture.

"Today is 6 months to #October7massacre. There are endless horrible images from that day but I prefer concentrating on who we can still save. Baby Kfir Bibas is 6 months in captivity!! #BringThemAllHomeNOW Pic from @bengurionairpor. Travelers wrote him and left cards," Israeli envoy posted on X.

The Israel Defence Forces published data on Sunday on its operations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Lebanon, highlighting everything from the number of terror operatives killed to the number of sites struck.

Since October 7, 604 soldiers have been killed in combat, and 3,188 soldiers have been wounded, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Advertisement

According to the IDF data, some 9,100 rockets crossed into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, and 3,100 rockets crossed into Israel from Lebanon.

The military further said more than 12,000 terrorists had been killed in Gaza throughout the last six months and 32,000 targets were attacked in airstrikes.

Advertisement

Israel President Isaac Herzog posted on Sunday, “We mark six months since the cruel terror attack and the horrific massacre. Half a year since this crime against our sisters and brothers, against our state, this crime against humanity. Six months of a bloody and difficult war.”

"Half a year our sisters and brothers have been held by a cruel enemy, our hearts falter, day after day, minute after minute - with them, there. Half a year we, the entire people, accompany, support, embrace the families of the hostages. We never forget them or their loved ones," Herzog said. (With inputs from ANI)