As many as six Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces opened fire on the civilians that crowded the aid truck carrying humanitarian aid. Dozens were wounded in the firing that was opened as the starving crowd rushed to get the aid at the Kuwait roundabout in northern Gaza City.

As per the Palestinian health authorities, more than 100 Palestinians were killed as they desperately waited for the aid delivery near the besieged Gaza City. Israel blamed the stampede saying that the victims were trampled or run over.

Nine people killed in Deir Al-Balah

Separately, at least nine people were killed in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza after a missile struck a residential home. The civilians were reported saying that Israeli military’s aerial and ground bombardment continued overnight mainly to the south where million displaced people have been sheltering.

The war is continuing after the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States suffered a deadlock with no breakthrough ahead of the ramadan deadline. A Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told agency that Hamas has handed a proposal to Israel during the two days talks and it was now up to Israeli side to accept it. Each side accused the other of not agreeing to a comprehensive ceasefire proposals.

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu doesn't want to reach an agreement and the ball now is in the Americans' court" to press him for a deal,” the Hamas official was quoted as saying. Israel argued that it was the Hamas who has failed to furnish a list of all hostages who are still alive. Hamas argued that due to heavy Israeli bombardment, it lost contact with the groups who had held the hostages in different areas of the strip. The group argues that many hostages died in the Israel’s strikes.

Hamas argued that it was impossible to gather information about hostages who are scattered across the war zone unless a ceasefire was agreed. Egyptian officials noted that they are in touch with the Israelis to allow the negotiations to continue even as the country has not sent the delegation to Cairo.