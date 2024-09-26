Published 21:01 IST, September 26th 2024
Israeli Forces Eliminate Hezbollah Drone Commander Abu Saleh in Beirut
The Israeli military announced that it had killed Hezbollah's drone commander, Mohammed Srur, also known as Abu Saleh, in an airstrike in Beirut.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A damaged building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:01 IST, September 26th 2024