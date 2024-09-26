sb.scorecardresearch
  • Israeli Forces Eliminate Hezbollah Drone Commander Abu Saleh in Beirut

Published 21:01 IST, September 26th 2024

Israeli Forces Eliminate Hezbollah Drone Commander Abu Saleh in Beirut

The Israeli military announced that it had killed Hezbollah's drone commander, Mohammed Srur, also known as Abu Saleh, in an airstrike in Beirut.

A damaged building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.
A damaged building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Image: AP
