Updated March 11th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Israeli Forces Unlikely to Enter Rafah at Start of Ramadan, says Report

This information comes on the heels of recent speculation that Israeli forces might target Rafah, during the beginning of Ramadan.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
gaza
Palestinians receive food in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Biden administration has indicated that it does not expect Israeli forces to immediately expand their military operations into Rafah, despite recent warnings from Israeli officials and heightened tensions in the region. This information comes on the heels of recent speculation that Israeli forces might target Rafah, during the beginning of Ramadan. 

This information is based on two US officials who spoke to CNN. They disclosed that the Biden administration is not anticipating an imminent incursion into Rafah by Israeli forces. The remarks follow statements made by Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz during his visit to Washington last week. Gantz had previously cautioned that if a ceasefire and hostage release deal wasn't reached before Ramadan, Israel would proceed with a major military incursion into Rafah, located in southern Gaza.

Advertisement

Israeli PM has stated that Israeli forces will enter Gaza 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his stance on entering Rafah, asserting in an interview with German outlet Axel Springer, "We'll go there. We're not going to leave [Gaza]." Netanyahu referenced President Joe Biden's recent comments on MSNBC, where Biden labeled an operation into Rafah as a "red line," emphasizing the need to avoid further casualties.

Advertisement

It is odd that despite Netanyahu's determination, US officials maintain that there is no immediate expectation for Israeli forces to enter Rafah at the beginning of Ramadan. Only time will tell if this assessment is correct. 

Netanyahu has stated that operation in Rafah won't last more than 2 months 

In an interview with Politico and German media outlet Bild, Netanyahu outlined the scope of the potential operation, suggesting that it would not exceed two months. "Once we begin the intense action of eradicating the Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, it's a matter of weeks, if not months. That means it's not going to take more than two months, maybe six weeks, maybe four," he stated.

The Biden administration continues to monitor developments closely, with a focus on de-escalation and diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the region.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

