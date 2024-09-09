Published 16:57 IST, September 9th 2024
Israeli Military and US Centcom Commander Hold Operational Meeting in Israel
U.S. Centcom Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla met with Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and held a "situational assessment" amid the war in Gaza.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
US CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla (right) meets with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi (left) and other generals at the IDF HQ in Tel Aviv | Image: IDF
- 1 min read
16:57 IST, September 9th 2024