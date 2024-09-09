sb.scorecardresearch
Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
  • Israeli Military and US Centcom Commander Hold Operational Meeting in Israel

Published 16:57 IST, September 9th 2024

Israeli Military and US Centcom Commander Hold Operational Meeting in Israel

U.S. Centcom Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla met with Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and held a "situational assessment" amid the war in Gaza.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
US CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla (right) meets with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi (left) and other generals at the IDF HQ in Tel Aviv
US CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla (right) meets with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi (left) and other generals at the IDF HQ in Tel Aviv | Image: IDF
