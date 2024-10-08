Published 12:06 IST, October 8th 2024
Israeli Military Says It Killed Senior Hezbollah Commander in Beirut Strike
The military said the strike killed Suhail Husseini, who it said was responsible for overseeing logistics, budget and management of the militant group.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli military says it killed senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike | Image: X
