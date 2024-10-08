sb.scorecardresearch
  Israeli Military Says It Killed Senior Hezbollah Commander in Beirut Strike

Published 12:06 IST, October 8th 2024

Israeli Military Says It Killed Senior Hezbollah Commander in Beirut Strike

The military said the strike killed Suhail Husseini, who it said was responsible for overseeing logistics, budget and management of the militant group.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli military says it killed senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike
12:06 IST, October 8th 2024