Published 14:00 IST, November 7th 2024
Israeli Missiles Target Beirut Suburb Killing 40 as Middle East Remains on Boil
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon killed 40 people near the eastern city of Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley on Wednesday, the country’s health ministry reported
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon killed 40 people near the eastern city of Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley on Wednesday, the country’s health ministry reported | Image: AP
