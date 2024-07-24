sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 08:01 IST, July 24th 2024

Israeli PM Netanyahu to Meet Republican Nominee Trump at his Florida Residence

Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump said he would meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Left) and Republican Nominee Donald Trump(Right)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Left) and Republican Nominee Donald Trump(Right) | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:01 IST, July 24th 2024