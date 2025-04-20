Israeli Review Confirms Troops Fired on Clearly Marked Rescue Teams in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have admitted to multiple operational failures after an internal investigation into the killing of 15 humanitarian and medical workers in Gaza on March 23. The probe revealed “several professional failures, breaches of orders, and a failure to fully report the incident,” according to a statement issued Sunday.

The incident, which drew sharp international condemnation, involved Israeli troops opening fire on a group of aid vehicles. The bodies of the victims were later discovered buried in shallow graves by UN and Palestinian Red Crescent workers.

While the IDF said it “regrets the harm caused to uninvolved civilians,” it defended the broader operation as part of a “vital mission” to neutralize Hamas operatives, asserting that Hamas exploits humanitarian assets for militant purposes — including using ambulances to move weapons and fighters.

Conflicting Accounts Emerge

Initial IDF reports claimed that soldiers targeted unmarked vehicles driving without lights during night hours. However, a video retrieved from one victim’s phone clearly showed ambulances with markings and lights, contradicting the official account. The military later updated its version, stating that troops fired at “suspects” emerging from rescue vehicles due to an “immediate and tangible threat.”

“Due to poor night visibility, the deputy commander did not initially recognize the vehicles as ambulances,” the report explained. “Only later, after approaching the vehicles and scanning them, was it discovered that these were indeed rescue teams.”

The investigation also revealed that IDF troops fired on a UN vehicle shortly after the incident, citing “operational errors” and a “breach of orders during a combat setting.”

Graves and Crushed Ambulances

One of the most disturbing findings was that Israeli troops buried the bodies of the aid workers and crushed their ambulances. While the military denied any deliberate cover-up, it acknowledged that “crushing the ambulances was wrong.”