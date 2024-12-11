Israeli Strike Kills 19 People In Gaza, Palestinian Medics Say

Middle East Crisis: Palestinian medical officials say that an Israeli strike occurred in northern Gaza, killing atleast 19 people. The information is according to Kamal Adwan Hospital, which received the casualties on Wednesday after the overnight strikes happened in the town of Beit Lahiya. The hospital records claimed that a family of 8 members were killed, including four children, their parents and two grandparents. However, there has been no official comment from the Israeli military. Israel has been in a state of war with Hamas militants in Gaza since early October.

Israeli Strike

Another strike killed at least seven people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Awsa Hospital. Records claimed that the dead included two children, their parents and three relatives.

Death Count