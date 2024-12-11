Published 13:57 IST, December 11th 2024
Israeli Strike Kills 19 People In Gaza, Palestinian Medics Say
Israeli strike kills 19 people in Gaza according to Palestininan medics. The reports of Kamal Adwan hospital showed the causalities after the overnight strike.
- World News
- 1 min read
Middle East Crisis: Palestinian medical officials say that an Israeli strike occurred in northern Gaza, killing atleast 19 people. The information is according to Kamal Adwan Hospital, which received the casualties on Wednesday after the overnight strikes happened in the town of Beit Lahiya. The hospital records claimed that a family of 8 members were killed, including four children, their parents and two grandparents. However, there has been no official comment from the Israeli military. Israel has been in a state of war with Hamas militants in Gaza since early October.
Israeli Strike
Another strike killed at least seven people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Awsa Hospital. Records claimed that the dead included two children, their parents and three relatives.
Death Count
Israel's offensive retaliatory has killed over 44,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the local health officials. They say that the Israeli strikes do not distinguish between fighters and civilians as the women and children make up more than half of the dead. While Israel says that they have killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.
Updated 13:59 IST, December 11th 2024