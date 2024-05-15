Advertisement

Israeli tanks have reportedly advanced further into eastern Rafah on Tuesday morning, penetrating the neighbourhoods of al-Jneina, al-Salam, and al-Brazil, according to local residents.

"The tanks advanced this morning west of Salahuddin road into the Brzail and Jneina neighbourhoods. They are in the streets inside the built-up area and there are clashes," the residents said, as per a report from The Guardian.

Here is what you need to know

The escalation comes amidst a mass exodus from Rafah, with an estimated 500,000 people fleeing since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued evacuation orders prior to their initial attacks on the city a week ago. The IDF has specifically instructed the evacuation of the eastern third of the city, home to over a million Palestinians seeking refuge.

Why does Rafah matter?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has identified Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, as the last stronghold of Hamas, the terrorist group ruling the Gaza Strip.

In the designated "extended humanitarian zone" of Al-Mawasi, where displaced individuals from Rafah are seeking shelter, resources are reportedly severely strained. Limited sanitation, minimal water supplies, and inadequate food have been reported by those displaced.

Meanwhile, according to a report from CNN, the Biden administration has evaluated Israel's military build-up near Rafah, as suggesting that a full-scale incursion into the city could be imminent. However, US officials are uncertain if Israel has made a final decision to proceed with the invasion, which would defy warnings from President Joe Biden.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concerns over Israel's lack of a "credible plan" to protect the hundreds of thousands of civilians in Rafah. Blinken warned that an attack could potentially fuel an insurgency if it fails to eliminate all Hamas fighters in the area.