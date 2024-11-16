Published 18:24 IST, November 16th 2024
Israeli Troops Reach Deepest Point in Lebanon Since Oct. 1 Invasion: Reports
Israeli troops captured a strategic hill in the southern Lebanese village of Chamaa, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Israeli border
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli troops captured a strategic hill in the southern Lebanese village of Chamaa, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Israeli border | Image: AP News
Advertisement
Loading...
18:24 IST, November 16th 2024