‘Israeli Weapons Toys For Our Children to Play With’: Iranian FM

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has sparked controversy with his recent remarks following Israel's strikes in Iran. In an interview with NBC News, Abdollahian made light of the weapons used by Israel, likening them to toys children play with, rather than sophisticated drones.

“The weapons used were more like toys that our children play with – not drones,” said Amir-Abdollahian.

"As long as there is no new adventurism by Israel against our interests, then we are not going to have any new reactions,” he added.

Abdollahian issued a stern warning to Israel, stating that any further aggression against Iranian interests would be met with immediate and severe retaliation. He emphasized that Iran's response would be swift and forceful, leaving Israel to regret its actions.

"If Israel takes a decisive action against my country and this is proven to us," he said, “our response will be immediate and to the maximum and will cause them to regret it.”

Highlighting the potential scope of Iran's retaliation, Abdollahian suggested that major Israeli cities and economic ports could have been targeted in the recent exchange, but Iran's commitment to avoiding civilian casualties restrained their actions.

“We could have hit Haifa and Tel Aviv… We could have also targeted all the economic ports of Israel,” he said.

Tragically, amidst the tensions, a 7-year-old Arab girl lost her life during Iran's mass drone attack, which also included ballistic missile strikes. The attack, aimed seemingly randomly at Israel, resulted in limited success in hitting Israeli targets, with collateral damage occurring in neighboring Arab villages. One missile struck a northern Arab village, and another hit Arad, claiming the life of the young girl.