Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Israel's PM Netanyahu Bashes Brazilian President for Comparing Gaza war to Nazi Holocaust

Israel’s Prime Minister asserted, ”The comparison between Israel to the Holocaust of the Nazis and Hitler is crossing a red line.”

Digital Desk
Brazil Israel
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau and Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvaas. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday hit back at the Brazilian leader for comparing the military operation of the IDF in the besieged Gaza Strip to the Holocaust against the Jews in the WWII by Nazi leader Hitler. Netanyahu accused Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvaas as “antisemitic” and bashed him for” trivializing” the Nazi genocide of European Jews by comparing it the war in the battered Gaza.

Brazil’s Lula said that the Israeis military campaign was happening between the "highly prepared army and women and children.” Speaking at the African Union summit in Ethiopia, Lula criticised the civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, and expressed outrage at the incessant bombings on the civilian infrastructure to root out the Hamas.

Advertisement

”What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments. In fact, it did exist when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” the Brazilian President said. "It's not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” he added. "It's not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” said the Brazilian leader. 

‘Holocaust of Nazis and Hitler comparison crossing a red line’: Netanyahu

Brazil, like the South Africa, has been one of the strong critic of Israeli military campaign due to killings of the civilians. The Palestinian Health ministry in Gaza says that the violence between Israeli forces and Hamas has killed more than 28,800 people in the enclave mostly women and kids. Netanyahu slammed Lula, saying that his comparison amounted to "Holocaust trivialisation and an attempt to harm the Jewish people and the right of Israel to defend itself.” 

Israel’s Prime Minister asserted, ”The comparison between Israel to the Holocaust of the Nazis and Hitler is crossing a red line.” Hitler’s Nazi regime was responsible for killing of an estimated six million Jews between 1930s and 1940s. Brazilian President’s remarks also attracted backlash from the Jewish communities. Brazilian Israelite Confederation said Lula's remark were "perverse distortion of reality" which "offend the memory of Holocaust victims and their descendants".

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

an hour ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

20 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

20 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

20 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

20 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI respite to Paytm on merchant operations positive: Bernstein

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Did Asif Ali Turn Down Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam? Actor Reveals

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Of 100 KG Orange Crystal Shivling Found In Fisherman's Net

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Zomato plans to expand Blinkit

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  5. Groom Appears for UP Reserve Recruitment Exam Amid Wedding Procession

    Education19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo