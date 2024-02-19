Advertisement

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday hit back at the Brazilian leader for comparing the military operation of the IDF in the besieged Gaza Strip to the Holocaust against the Jews in the WWII by Nazi leader Hitler. Netanyahu accused Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvaas as “antisemitic” and bashed him for” trivializing” the Nazi genocide of European Jews by comparing it the war in the battered Gaza.

Brazil’s Lula said that the Israeis military campaign was happening between the "highly prepared army and women and children.” Speaking at the African Union summit in Ethiopia, Lula criticised the civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, and expressed outrage at the incessant bombings on the civilian infrastructure to root out the Hamas.

”What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments. In fact, it did exist when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” the Brazilian President said. "It's not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” he added. "It's not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” said the Brazilian leader.

‘Holocaust of Nazis and Hitler comparison crossing a red line’: Netanyahu

Brazil, like the South Africa, has been one of the strong critic of Israeli military campaign due to killings of the civilians. The Palestinian Health ministry in Gaza says that the violence between Israeli forces and Hamas has killed more than 28,800 people in the enclave mostly women and kids. Netanyahu slammed Lula, saying that his comparison amounted to "Holocaust trivialisation and an attempt to harm the Jewish people and the right of Israel to defend itself.”

Israel’s Prime Minister asserted, ”The comparison between Israel to the Holocaust of the Nazis and Hitler is crossing a red line.” Hitler’s Nazi regime was responsible for killing of an estimated six million Jews between 1930s and 1940s. Brazilian President’s remarks also attracted backlash from the Jewish communities. Brazilian Israelite Confederation said Lula's remark were "perverse distortion of reality" which "offend the memory of Holocaust victims and their descendants".

