Irate Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday slammed the call for new elections from US Senator Chuck Schumer. Netanyahu criticised Schumer’s speech as ”totally inappropriate" and something for the "Israeli people to decide” whether or not the country must go to polls amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel is not a "banana republic,” Netanyahu said, referring to a phrase used for small countries economically dependent on one crop.

In a speech hailed by US President Joe Biden, Senator Schumer, a staunch supporter of Israel and a Jew, accused Netanyahu of "allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel." His remark came as thousands of Israeli citizens demonstrated on the streets for weeks calling for new elections as they demanded the return of hostages and derided Netanyahu’s government.

Schumer said that Netanyahu has “lost his way” and is an obstacle to peace in the region as he questioned the mounting civilian deaths in Gaza. In the 40-minute speech made on Thursday, the US senator maintained that Netanyahu has “put himself in a coalition of far-right extremists” and “as a result, he has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows.”

“Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah,” Schumer asserted, adding that the world was now changing and that ”Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

Speaking in a televised interview with American broadcaster CNN, Netanyahu said that it is inappropriate "to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership.”He added, ”I think that's something for the Israeli people to decide. I think it's ridiculous to talk about it.”