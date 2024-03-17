×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Israel’s PM Netanyahu Slams US Sen Schumer’s Call for Election: ‘Israel no Banana Republic’

Israel is not a "banana republic,” Netanyahu said, referring to a phrase used for small countries economically dependent on one crop.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel.
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel.
Irate Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday slammed the call for new elections from US Senator Chuck Schumer. Netanyahu criticised Schumer’s speech as ”totally inappropriate" and something for the "Israeli people to decide” whether or not the country must go to polls amid the ongoing war in Gaza.



In a speech hailed by US President Joe Biden, Senator Schumer, a staunch supporter of Israel and a Jew, accused Netanyahu of "allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel." His remark came as thousands of Israeli citizens demonstrated on the streets for weeks calling for new elections as they demanded the return of hostages and derided Netanyahu’s government.

Schumer said that Netanyahu has “lost his way” and is an obstacle to peace in the region as he questioned the mounting civilian deaths in Gaza. In the 40-minute speech made on Thursday, the US senator maintained that Netanyahu has “put himself in a coalition of far-right extremists” and “as a result, he has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows.”

“Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah,” Schumer asserted, adding that the world was now changing and that ”Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

Speaking in a televised interview with American broadcaster CNN, Netanyahu said that it is inappropriate "to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership.”He added, ”I think that's something for the Israeli people to decide. I think it's ridiculous to talk about it.”

Published March 17th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

