'It Came Up Heads, So I Killed Her': Man Murders 18-Year-Old Girl After Flipping a Coin, Then Rapes Her Corpse

Katowice: A man who ‘felt the need to kill’ and was ‘looking for a victim’, murdered an 18-year-old girl who he had met on a bus, after flipping a coin. The accused, Mateusz Hepa, who was arrested for killing Wiktoria Kozielska in the Polish city of Katowice, revealed chilling details of the murder he committed.

'It Came Up Heads, So I Killed Her': Man Commits Murder on Coin Toss

Mateusz Hepa, the accused in the horrific Coin Toss Murder that took place in August 2023, appeared in a Gliwice Court and confessed to killing Wiktoria Kozielska and revealed shocking and chilling details of the murder. The 20-year-old killer confessed to murdering the girl he met on a bus after flipping a coin.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the accused told the police on being caught,, “I felt the need to kill.” During the court proceedings, Mateusz Hepa said, “I tossed a coin, it came up heads so I killed her. If it had been tails she would probably still be alive.”

Man Kills 18-Year-Old Girl, Then Rapes Her Corpse

During his appearance in the Gliwice Court, the accused revealed that he had been walking around town looking for a victim because he had been thinking about killing someone. He said, “I gave her the choice of going home or to me. She decided to go to me. We sat there, talked about nothing, then she fell asleep. I walked around the room, tried to wake her up, but I couldn't. Then I tossed a coin, it landed heads so I killed her.”

He further said, “I don't know why I did it. Certain things happen, but I have no influence on them. Sometimes I toss a coin when I have a difficult choice. I sat on her chest and started to strangle her. I chose strangulation because then there is no blood. She was trying to breathe. She had no strength to fight. She tried to resist but it was too late.”

As the victim's devastated parents and friends sat and listened, Hepa confessed to raping her after killing her. He said, “After I killed her, I took her clothes off her and then I had sex with her. Then I got dressed and tried to hide the body. I wasn't thinking rationally. I put Wiktoria's body in a bag and wrapped it in a blanket. I planned to burn it. I thought I would feel better if I committed murder.”