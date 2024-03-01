Advertisement

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni arrived in Washington DC for talks with US President Joe Biden on Friday. The leaders will meet as Biden struggles to persuade House Republicans to pass legislation that would replenish aid to Ukraine. Biden has sought to assure European leaders that the U.S. remains behind Ukraine even as he’s been unable to win passage of a foreign aid package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine along with Israel and Taiwan.

Both leaders are also facing political headwinds. Biden is ramping up for a likely rematch against former President Donald Trump. Meloni's right-wing bloc this week faced its first significant setback since coming to power. It will be the second meeting between Biden and Meloni in about seven months. Both leaders are grappling with war in the Middle East and Europe and looking to shore up their public standing. Meloni is also set to travel to Canada to meet on Saturday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ahead of Meloni’s visit, White House officials said they don’t have good answers for allies about finding an end to the impasse with House Republicans and reopening the American spigot of aid to Kyiv that’s badly needed as Ukraine attempts to fend off Russian invasion.

