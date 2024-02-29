Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

Jacob & Co Released Luxurious Rs. 3 Crore Oil Pump Watch With White Gold Case, Social Media Reacted

Expensive Jacob & Co. watch features working oil pump, stunning design, and eye-watering price, captivating luxury enthusiasts worldwide.

Garvit Parashar
Jacob & Co Released Luxurious Rs. 3 Crore Oil Pump Watch
Jacob & Co Released Luxurious Rs. 3 Crore Oil Pump Watch | Image:Instagram: marketingmentor.in
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The market for expensive watches has no end, and with that, a new item has been added. Jacob & Co, which is popular for its unique design, has launched its latest oil pump white gold watch, which is going viral amongst netizens. 

This is a great piece for expensive watch collectors, as this watch consists of a fully functional oil pump, featuring two miniature derricks that start working with a push of a button. The price of this watch is Rs. 3,15,12,051. This Jacob & Co. watch also has an “oil’ reservoir and intricate pipeline details that beautify the overall look. 

The watch left everyone amazed by its design, but more so by its price. 



The watch is cased in an 18k white gold case and has a domed sapphire crystal. It comes with a grill-shaped base with a central sapphire crystal dial that showcases the time. It has a rose gold folding clasp and is dressed with black alligator leather straps. 

One user wrote, “Habibi needs this.” Another user commented, “Perfect watch for Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.” A third one commented, “Can we have a gas station on the next edition.”

 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

8 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

9 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

9 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

9 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

9 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

13 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

17 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

17 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Idaho Halts Execution by Lethal Injection after 8 Failed Attempts

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Kerala University declares second semester results

    Education19 minutes ago

  3. Dollar prepares for inflation data; Yen strengthens on BOJ remarks

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex open lower, trade flat

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quarters

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo