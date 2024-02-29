Advertisement

The market for expensive watches has no end, and with that, a new item has been added. Jacob & Co, which is popular for its unique design, has launched its latest oil pump white gold watch, which is going viral amongst netizens.



This is a great piece for expensive watch collectors, as this watch consists of a fully functional oil pump, featuring two miniature derricks that start working with a push of a button. The price of this watch is Rs. 3,15,12,051. This Jacob & Co. watch also has an “oil’ reservoir and intricate pipeline details that beautify the overall look.



The watch left everyone amazed by its design, but more so by its price.





The watch is cased in an 18k white gold case and has a domed sapphire crystal. It comes with a grill-shaped base with a central sapphire crystal dial that showcases the time. It has a rose gold folding clasp and is dressed with black alligator leather straps.



One user wrote, “Habibi needs this.” Another user commented, “Perfect watch for Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.” A third one commented, “Can we have a gas station on the next edition.”