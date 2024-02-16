Face of Opposition to Russia's President Putin, Alexei Navalny Dies in Jail

Advertisement

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin is dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where Navalny was jailed, was reported saying on Friday. Navalny was serving a 19-year-term in prison for corruption charges. According to a statement published by Russia's federal penitentiary service, Navalny was found dead in his cell. The cause of his death is still unknown.

"Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called,” the prison service said. “Resuscitation measures were carried out which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict,” it added. "The causes of death are being established," the statement further added.

In December, the 47-year-old dissident of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s regime, went missing from the Russian prison colony amid the concerns about his health. Human rights organisations called his imprisonment as “politically motivated.”

In this handout photo released by Moscow City Court Press Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom at Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on May 31, 2023. (AP)

Weeks later, he was transferred to a "special regime" facility in Vladimir with harsher conditions from the Correctional Colony No. 6 in the town of Melekhovo after he faced additional criminal charges. “Navalny -- who had gone missing for almost a week causing him to miss several court hearings -- was transported to the capital as part of an investigation into his actions in a case of vandalism being brought against him,” Russian government-linked Baza channel on Telegram said.

Navalny was 'seriously sick’ with unidentified illness

Putin’s critic was reported 'seriously sick’ with unidentified illness, and was struggling with fever and cough. He has a temperature of 38.1C (100.6F), the lawyers who visited him in the prison said. Navalny wrote in a post via his anti-corruption firm FBK’s official X [Twitter] handle that many of those jailed in the facility that he was held were being treated in hospital for tuberculosis.

Russian police later arrested several Navalny supporters who travelled to the prison located 60 miles east of Moscow including the head of the Russian Doctors’ Alliance, Anastasia Vasilyeva, and three other members of the renegade medical union. The doctors noted that he was “in rather bad condition” after he declared a hunger strike, requesting to be taken out. Navalny complained of growing numbness and pain in his back and legs, adding that it made it difficult for him to walk.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 2nd left, and his lawyers Alexander Fedulov, left, Olga Mikhailova, right, and Vadim Kobzev, second right, are seen on a TV screen standing among his lawyers, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a hearing in the colony, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region. (AP)

Olga Mikhailova, the lawyer, said on the Echo of Moscow radio station that Navalny “lost a lot of weight, plus he has a strong cough and a temperature of 38.1C,” adding that “this man is seriously ill. It’s a complete outrage that the IK-2 [prison] has driven him to this condition.” There was no official confirmation of Navalny’s medical treatment. Navalny’s wife, Yulia, at the time published a letter sent to her by the Russian prison warden saying that they could not send Navalny to hospital because he “did not have his passport.”

Navanly, the opposition leader of Russia, was arrested on embezzlement charges after he travelled to Moscow. He was poisoned with Novichok, a nerve agent by Russia’s FSB and received treatment in Germany. He had described the conditions in prison as worse, comparing it to “concentration camp.” “I’m tired of the complaining. He is in one of the best penal colonies in Russia,” Maria Butina of the state-funded television station RT, said on social media.

