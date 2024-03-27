×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Jaishankar Calls on Malaysian PM; Discusses Cooperation in Multiple Sectors

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the two leaders exchanged views and discussed cooperation in the areas of trade, science and technology, etc.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Image:S Jaishankar X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the two leaders exchanged views and discussed cooperation in the areas of trade, science and technology, education, agriculture, tourism, defence and also on regional issues including Myanmar.

Jaishankar, who is here on a two-day official visit, met Anwar at the Prime Minister's Office and the meeting lasted about an hour, the official Bernama news agency reported.

Advertisement

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office said that Anwar and Jaishankar exchanged views and discussed cooperation in the areas of trade, science and technology, education, agriculture, tourism, defence and digital, and also on regional issues including Myanmar.

Anwar gave his commitment to facilitate the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) branch campus in Malaysia, it added.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for assisting Malaysia when the country was hit by a shortage of rice and hoped for further facilitation on the import of agricultural produce from India.

"May the Malaysian-Indian relationship continue to grow and blossom for the benefit of the people of both friendly countries," Anwar said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister looks forward to visit India soon, the statement said.

Jaishankar, who is in Kuala Lumpur on the third and last leg of his three-nation tour to Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia, conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Modi.

Advertisement

"Honour to call on Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Praising the Malaysian prime minister's vision for a stronger bilateral relationship, he said, "His vision for stronger India-Malaysia ties, both in traditional and new-age areas, will help us craft a more ambitious agenda for the relationship." "Benefitted from his guidance and insights on regional developments," he added.

Advertisement

Earlier, Jaishankar met his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad bin Haji Hasan.

The two foreign ministers held a "productive and frank discussion, including exchanging views on the multifaceted dimensions of Malaysia-India bilateral affairs as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement.

Advertisement

The meeting was also attended by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu and Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

Malaysia and India share a long-standing and substantive relationship bound by robust economic partnerships and close people-to-people ties.

Advertisement

In 2023, India was Malaysia's 12th largest global trading partner, with total trade amounting to RM 77.76 billion (USD 16.53 billion), the statement said. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Wedding Confirmed

a few seconds ago
Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi’s flat

a few seconds ago
Baltimore Key Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

a minute ago
Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.

Joe Biden on Bridge

2 minutes ago
Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI

3 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Revenue for Indian gaming

3 minutes ago
varun gandhi

Pilibhit LS seat

6 minutes ago
Anurag Thakur Slams Kejriwal For Not Quitting Delhi CM Post After His Arrest in Excise Policy Case

Anurag Thakur

7 minutes ago
AIFF

AIFF staffer harassment

9 minutes ago
congress

LS polls

10 minutes ago
Heeramandi

Heeramandi Release Date

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Water Retention

Water Retention

19 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

govt employee suicide

23 minutes ago
Bhopal Shocker: Couple Assaults 87-Year-Old Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

Bhopal

25 minutes ago
Disney

Disney, Florida resolve

26 minutes ago
2023 was second warmest year for India since 1901, says IMD

Heatwave

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Unearthed, EC Begins Probe

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  3. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Congress Lodges Complaint Against TMC's Yusuf Pathan For MCC Violation

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. Investment Firm Owner In Thane Dupes Depositors Of Rs 44 lakh, Booked

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo