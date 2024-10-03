sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:12 IST, October 3rd 2024

Jamaica Seeks to Replicate India's Digital Payment Success, Strengthens Ties in Tech and Sports

Holness held a roundtable discussion with Digital India Foundation (DIF) officials and policy makers to understand the architecture needed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
