Published 21:12 IST, October 3rd 2024
Jamaica Seeks to Replicate India's Digital Payment Success, Strengthens Ties in Tech and Sports
Holness held a roundtable discussion with Digital India Foundation (DIF) officials and policy makers to understand the architecture needed.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jamaica Seeks to Replicate India's Digital Payment Success, Strengthens Ties in Tech and Sports | Image: PTI
