Advertisement

World News: Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India can now apply for electronic visas (eVisas) to visit Japan. This eliminates the need for physical visa stickers in your passport, making the application process smoother and faster.

Here's What You Need to Know:

Advertisement

Eligible travelers: Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India.

Visa type: Single-entry short-term visa for tourism purposes.

Maximum stay: Up to 90 days in Japan.

Application process: Managed by VFS Global through designated Japan Visa Application Centres.

representative image: ANI



Applying for Your Japan E-Visa:

Advertisement

Visit the official website: Head over to the official website of the Japan Visa Application Centre managed by VFS Global www.vfsglobal.com.

Select visa type: Choose "Temporary Visitor Visa" and carefully review the visa requirements.

Download and complete the application form: Download the application form, fill it out accurately, print it, and ensure all fields are complete. Don't forget to prepare photocopies of the required documents for the tourist visa.

Book an appointment: Schedule an appointment to submit your application at the nearest Visa Application Centre. You'll receive an appointment confirmation email with a letter of appointment upon booking.

Submit your application: Visit the centre on your appointment date and present the completed application form along with the necessary documents. You'll then receive an email notification regarding the status of your application. The application status can also be tracked online using the reference number provided.

image credit: facebook

Receiving Your Japan E-Visa:

Advertisement

Approved applicants will receive an electronic visa instead of a traditional sticker. However, upon arrival in Japan, you'll need to display a "visa issuance notice" on your phone during airport check-in.

Presenting Your Japan E-Visa at the Airport:

Advertisement

Your travel agency will provide you with a "Visa Issuance Notice" containing a two-dimensional barcode. Scan the barcode using your smartphone or tablet and input the required details to access the notice. Simply tap "Display" to view the electronic "visa issuance notice" on your device and present it during check-in.