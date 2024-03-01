Advertisement

Japan has announced its plans of building more bomb shelters amid the regional tensions in Asia over self ruled island of Taiwan and the mainland China. The shelters are being constructed on the outlying islands of Okinawa prefecture, according to South China Morning Post. In 2022, as North Korea sent a missile flying over the Japanese territory, the country announced its plans of buying the bomb shelters to keep its citizens safe.

A leading China analyst at the National Institute for Defence Studies in Tokyo, told This Week that there was growing tension and threat in Asia, and if a conflict breaks out, there is “only a small percentage of chance” that Japan might not be involved, although the prospects are otherwise. And therefore the need to construct the bomb shelters have become increasingly necessary. Japanese, in recent years, have flocked the Nao Engineering, which has been selling its Crisis-1 shelters since December 2021.

Yoshimitsu Koyano, the company’s senior managing director reportedly stated that there is talk about Russia actually using nuclear weapons. He continued that the Chinese missiles have landed inside the EEZ (Japan's maritime "Exclusive Economic Area”) on several occasions. North Korean missiles incidents have also been growing, according to the company.

“So among Japanese people overall, this has triggered the feeling that they'd like to have a bomb shelter at home, and as a result orders have risen,” the Yoshimitsu Koyano firm stressed.

A Japanese woman, Megumi Morohoshi, stated that her family made a decision to buy a bomb shelter when the North Korean missile landed in Japan. She told local broadcasters that trigger for this “was that with the Ukraine invasion going on, and this situation in which we're wondering when or if a North Korean missile will fall, I started thinking if it might be good to have a shelter.”

Protecting lives in an emergency

Emphasizing that a number of Japanese were taking the matter of ensuring their security in own hands, the woman added, "When it comes to protecting lives in an emergency, this room (the shelter) is like buying safety for my family. I think it's absolutely worth it.”

As Japanese government plans to construct the bomb shelters to protect its civilians, country’s National broadcaster NHK reported that the design guidelines would be completed by the end of March. It added that the proposals would be submitted to the local government by the month’s end. The shelters will be established in public facilities, such as schools, town halls and libraries among others. Proposals, that have been outlined in Japan’s defence white papers, are also being drawn for the evacuation to the remote islands in case the war broke out.

The Japanese will be evacuated via the land or the sea to Okinawa island and then to southern Kyushu, as per SCMP. The government in Japan has been examining the structure of the islands and has been working towards making extremely concrete buildings for shelters.