Kicking off Japan's year as head of the Group of Seven, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with US President Joe Biden on Saturday and discussed ways to modernise his country's military capabilities, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has opened a new dangerous era that could pave the path for China to grow more assertive.

In the last leg of his trip in Washington, Kishida urged a united front to face China and North Korea and warned that if necessary measures are not taken, then East Asia could emerge as the next Ukraine.

While speaking with G7 leaders, Kishida expressed his concern regarding the crisis that surrounds the security condition in East Asia. While addressing a news conference after meeting Biden, the Japanese leader said that the security situation in East Asia is inseparable and that it is now growing severe with attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force going unchallenged, he added saying this in a likely veiled allusion to fears of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Japan PM warns East Asia could be next Ukraine

These remarks were made by Kishida in the wake of Beijing's growing aggressive behaviour towards surrounding water territories where China continues to have disputed relations with Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Kishida visited the US after his government announced that a new defence budget will be introduced over the next five years, which Japan considers a "major shift" in the country's policy.

"Japan’s participation in the measures against Russia transformed the fight against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine from a transatlantic one to a global one," Kishida said.

During the meeting, Biden appreciated Japan's support in favour of Ukraine and said, "We’re stepping up to hold Putin accountable for his unprovoked war in Ukraine, and I want to thank you, thank you for your strong leadership on this from the first conversation," reported The Guardian.

Biden-Kishida on Japan's New Security Budget

Notably, Japan for the first time has introduced its new defence policy, under which it hopes to purchase hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles, which are currently owned by the US and Britain. Also, the new defence policy would help Japan develop a "counter-strike" capability to hit launch sites for missiles that threaten it.

"Our security alliance has never been stronger," said a joint statement by Biden and Kishida. "The two leaders reaffirmed that the alliance remains the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific." They also renewed the need to maintain "peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait, the statement noted.

Image: AP