Advertisement

After the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that they would carefully monitor the developments of the investigation against the Russian President, as per the Kyodo News report. The above remarks by the Japanese prime Minister have been made during the talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tokyo.

Further, Japan supports the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Putin on the grounds. Japan PM Kishida has also acknowledged the war crime of forcible deportation of Ukrainian children during the Russia-Ukraine war, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The meeting between the two leaders took place in Japan, presently in charge of the Group of Seven. Japan has been trying to set the groundwork for a G-7 summit that has been scheduled at Kishida's home constituency of Hiroshima in May. It is to be noted that Germany held the G-7 presidency in 2022.

Kishida on Russian president's arrest warrant

As concerns have emerged regarding Russia's use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Japan has been eager to present its vision of a world free of nuclear weapons at the G-7 meeting in Hiroshima, which was completely destroyed by an American atomic bomb in August 1945, reported Kyodo News. In the joint conference between Kishida and Scholz, both leaders agreed to never " accept Russia's threat to use a nuclear weapon against Ukraine while reaffirming their commitment to maintaining sanctions against Moscow". Recently, the court in the Hague issued a warrant for a sitting head of state of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which has happened for the first time. However neither Russian nor Ukraine has been considered a party to the court, Kyiv grants the ICC authority over war crimes. Putin has been "allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of the population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” said the court in a statement.