×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2023 at 14:39 IST

Japan PM to carefully monitor developments of probe against Russian President Putin

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that they would carefully monitor the developments of the investigation against the Russian President.

Reported by: Saumya Joshi
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that they would carefully monitor the developments of the investigation against the Russian President, as per the Kyodo News report. The above remarks by the Japanese prime Minister have been made during the talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tokyo.

Further, Japan supports the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Putin on the grounds. Japan PM Kishida has also acknowledged the war crime of forcible deportation of Ukrainian children during the Russia-Ukraine war, said   German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The meeting between the two leaders took place in Japan, presently in charge of the Group of Seven. Japan has been trying to set the groundwork for a G-7 summit that has been scheduled at Kishida's home constituency of Hiroshima in May.  It is to be noted that  Germany held the G-7 presidency in 2022. 

Kishida on Russian president's arrest warrant 

As concerns have emerged regarding Russia's use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Japan has been eager to present its vision of a world free of nuclear weapons at the G-7 meeting in Hiroshima, which was completely destroyed by an American atomic bomb in August 1945, reported Kyodo News. In the joint conference between Kishida and Scholz, both leaders agreed to never " accept Russia's threat to use a nuclear weapon against Ukraine while reaffirming their commitment to maintaining sanctions against Moscow". Recently,  the court in the Hague issued a warrant for a sitting head of state of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which has happened for the first time. However neither Russian nor Ukraine has been considered a party to the court, Kyiv grants the ICC authority over war crimes. Putin has been "allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of the population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” said the court in a statement.  

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2023 at 14:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar

PETA Seeks Action on MLA

2 minutes ago
Business Park

Embassy REIT $300 million

6 minutes ago
Michael Vaughan and Virat Kohli

Vaughan on Kohli

9 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

11 minutes ago
Rajasthan Man Kills Teen Daughter For Not Studying For School Examination

Man kills Daughter

12 minutes ago
Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.

Hostage Body Recovered

14 minutes ago
Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

15 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi

Rajkummar-Wamiqa's Next

16 minutes ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dancing with crowd

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

17 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro CEO resigns

24 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi

26 minutes ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

36 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

36 minutes ago
Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Very Disturbing Trend: CJI Chandrachud

Lawyers Commenting

37 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

44 minutes ago
money recovered

Jharkhand: Rs 48 Cr Seize

an hour ago
Mumbai mega block

Mumbai Mega Block

an hour ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys Telugu

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News12 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo