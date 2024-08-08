sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Tsunami Alert Issued in Parts of Japan After 7.1 Quake Strikes Country

Published 14:02 IST, August 8th 2024

Tsunami Alert Issued in Parts of Japan After 7.1 Quake Strikes Country

A tsunami is expected to reach southern Japan at 07:50 GMT (13:20 IST). Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Japan Earthquake on 1st January 2024 Tsunami Alert
The Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for the eastern and southern coasts of Kyushu and the southern coast of Shikoku. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:51 IST, August 8th 2024