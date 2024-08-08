Published 14:02 IST, August 8th 2024
Tsunami Alert Issued in Parts of Japan After 7.1 Quake Strikes Country
A tsunami is expected to reach southern Japan at 07:50 GMT (13:20 IST). Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.
The Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for the eastern and southern coasts of Kyushu and the southern coast of Shikoku. | Image: AP
